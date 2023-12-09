Minnesota takes on FGCU, aims for 5th straight home win

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -10; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Golden Gophers take on FGCU.

The Golden Gophers are 6-1 on their home court. Minnesota is 6-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 1-3 on the road. FGCU has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Minnesota scores 78.7 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 74.6 FGCU allows. FGCU averages 70.1 points per game, 1.8 more than the 68.3 Minnesota gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Cam Christie is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Minnesota.

Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 12.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 11.4 points for FGCU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

