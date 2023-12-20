Minnesota takes on Ball State, seeks 4th straight win

Ball State Cardinals (8-3) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota…

Ball State Cardinals (8-3) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Ball State.

The Golden Gophers are 8-1 on their home court. Minnesota is fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 39.2 rebounds. Dawson Garcia leads the Golden Gophers with 7.4 boards.

The Cardinals are 1-2 on the road. Ball State averages 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Minnesota averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Ball State allows. Ball State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is scoring 18.2 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Golden Gophers. Cam Christie is averaging 11.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jalin Anderson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Basheer Jihad is averaging 18.2 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 39.4 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

