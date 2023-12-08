Minnesota takes home win streak into matchup with FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Golden Gophers play FGCU.

The Golden Gophers have gone 6-1 in home games. Minnesota is 6-3 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 1-3 in road games. FGCU has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Minnesota scores 78.7 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 74.6 FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 70.1 points per game, 1.8 more than the 68.3 Minnesota allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Cam Christie is averaging 10.8 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 47.5% for Minnesota.

Dallion Johnson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 12.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for FGCU.

