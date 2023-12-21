Minnesota Golden Gophers play the Ball State Cardinals on 3-game win streak

Ball State Cardinals (8-3) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Ball State Cardinals (8-3) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -12; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota comes into a matchup against Ball State as winners of three straight games.

The Golden Gophers are 8-1 on their home court. Minnesota ranks fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 39.2 rebounds. Dawson Garcia paces the Golden Gophers with 7.4 boards.

The Cardinals are 1-2 on the road. Ball State ranks seventh in the MAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Basheer Jihad averaging 2.2.

Minnesota averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Ball State allows. Ball State has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is averaging 18.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Cam Christie is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jihad is averaging 18.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jalin Anderson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 39.4 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

