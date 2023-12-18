Minix and Morehead State host Indiana

Morehead State Eagles (8-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morehead…

Morehead State Eagles (8-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays the Indiana Hoosiers after Riley Minix scored 24 points in Morehead State’s 102-33 victory against the Saint Mary-Woods Pomeroys.

The Hoosiers have gone 4-1 at home. Indiana is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles have gone 3-3 away from home. Morehead State is fourth in the OVC scoring 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Minix averaging 7.5.

Indiana averages 74.0 points, 8.9 more per game than the 65.1 Morehead State allows. Morehead State has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Mgbako averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 24.2% from beyond the arc. Kel’el Ware is shooting 56.3% and averaging 16.1 points for Indiana.

Minix is averaging 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Jordan Lathon is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

