Mims leads Idaho against Sacramento State after 23-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (3-8) at Idaho Vandals (6-6)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Julius Mims scored 23 points in Idaho’s 82-67 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Vandals are 4-2 in home games. Idaho ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Mims averaging 2.3.

The Hornets are 1-4 in road games. Sacramento State ranks fifth in the Big Sky shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Idaho is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State scores 5.0 more points per game (74.3) than Idaho gives up to opponents (69.3).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Minnis is averaging 10.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Vandals. Quinn Denker is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Duncan Powell is averaging 13.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Betson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

