Mims leads Idaho against Sacramento State after 23-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (3-8) at Idaho Vandals (6-6)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -3; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces the Sacramento State Hornets after Julius Mims scored 23 points in Idaho’s 82-67 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Vandals are 4-2 in home games. Idaho is sixth in the Big Sky with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Quinn Denker averaging 4.7.

The Hornets are 1-4 on the road. Sacramento State is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

Idaho is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 43.7% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

The Vandals and Hornets meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denker is scoring 11.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Vandals. D’Angelo Minnis is averaging 11.3 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games for Idaho.

Zee Hamoda averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Duncan Powell is shooting 54.8% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

