Milwaukee hosts Wright State following Pullian’s 28-point showing

Wright State Raiders (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces the Wright State Raiders after Kentrell Pullian scored 28 points in Milwaukee’s 78-75 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Panthers are 4-2 on their home court. Milwaukee is second in the Horizon League in rebounding with 37.1 rebounds. Pullian paces the Panthers with 4.8 boards.

The Raiders have gone 1-1 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Noel averaging 5.3.

Milwaukee’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Wright State gives up. Wright State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Milwaukee allows.

The Panthers and Raiders face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Pullian is averaging 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Trey Calvin is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 20.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals. Tanner Holden is shooting 60.7% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 85.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

