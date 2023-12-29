Milwaukee hosts Corbin and Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (5-7, 0-1 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Robert Morris Colonials (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (5-7, 0-1 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Josh Corbin scored 22 points in Robert Morris’ 90-85 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Panthers have gone 3-2 in home games. Milwaukee has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Colonials are 0-2 in Horizon League play. Robert Morris averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 0-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Milwaukee averages 74.8 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 73.4 Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Milwaukee allows.

The Panthers and Colonials square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Elijah Jamison is averaging 9.4 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Markeese Hastings is scoring 14.8 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Colonials. Justice Williams is averaging 13.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

