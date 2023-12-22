Milwaukee hosts Chattanooga following Zidek’s 27-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-7, 0-1 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Friday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -3;…

Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-7, 0-1 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -3; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Jan Zidek scored 27 points in Chattanooga’s 69-66 victory over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 2-2 in home games. Milwaukee is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mocs are 2-2 in road games. Chattanooga ranks third in the SoCon shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Milwaukee’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 79.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the 77.5 Milwaukee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt is scoring 8.9 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Panthers.

Honor Huff is shooting 40.0% and averaging 16.6 points for the Mocs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.