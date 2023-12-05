Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Millora-Brown scores 17 as…

Millora-Brown scores 17 as The Citadel downs Pfeiffer 88-60

The Associated Press

December 5, 2023, 9:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Quentin Millora-Brown scored 17 points as The Citadel beat Pfeiffer 88-60 on Tuesday night.

Millora-Brown also contributed 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-4). Keynan Davis was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 11 points. Madison Durr finished 4 of 5 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Daymon Beckwith led the Falcons in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Alex Cunningham added 12 points for Pfeiffer. Clayton Robinson also had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up