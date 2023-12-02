Miller’s bomb at buzzer sends TCU past Georgetown as officials missed his step out of bounds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 29 points and his desperation 3-point, running bank shot at the buzzer carried TCU…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 29 points and his desperation 3-point, running bank shot at the buzzer carried TCU past Georgetown 84-83 in a thriller on Saturday in a Big East/Big 12 Battle contest.

But not without some controversy.

Replay showed Miller stepped on the right sideline with his left foot just before releasing the ball. Though officials reviewed the play, because they missed Miller stepping out-of-bounds in real time, by rule they couldn’t overturn the shot.

Jayden Epps sank a pair of foul shots with 2.7 seconds left to give Georgetown an 83-81 lead. On the inbounds, TCU’s Micah Peavy ran the baseline, and like a quarterback rolling to the right to evade pressure, threw the ball on a near-straight line to Miller who caught it, turned, took a dribble and launched it before falling to the floor.

Miller finished 12-for-18 shooting, Jakobe Coles scored 17 points and reserve Avery Anderson III 11 for the undefeated Horned Frogs (7-0).

Epps scored 24 points, Dontrez Styles scored 18, reserve Ismael Massoud scored 16 points and Jay Heath scored 10 points for the Hoyas.

The Horned Frogs led 44-36 at halftime and extended the lead to 51-36 two minutes into the second half before Georgetown began its rally. Massound and Heath made 3s and Epps made a layup to reduce the deficit to 57-54. Georgetown went ahead and led 81-75 before Nelson and Coles made consecutive 3s in a 10-second span to level the score with 1:29 left.

TCU hosts Clemson next Saturday when Georgetown hosts Syracuse.

