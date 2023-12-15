Miller and Temple host VCU

Temple Owls (6-3) at VCU Rams (5-5) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces the VCU Rams…

Temple Owls (6-3) at VCU Rams (5-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces the VCU Rams after Hysier Miller scored 28 points in Temple’s 78-73 win over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Rams have gone 4-3 at home. VCU scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Owls are 2-0 in road games. Temple is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

VCU’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Temple allows. Temple averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game VCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Rams. Zeb Jackson is averaging 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 38.0% for VCU.

Miller is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Owls. Zion Stanford is averaging 12.1 points and 4.6 rebounds for Temple.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.