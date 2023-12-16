Miller and Temple host VCU

Temple Owls (6-3) at VCU Rams (5-5) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10.5; over/under is…

Temple Owls (6-3) at VCU Rams (5-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays the VCU Rams after Hysier Miller scored 28 points in Temple’s 78-73 victory over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Rams have gone 4-3 at home. VCU averages 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Owls have gone 2-0 away from home. Temple is fifth in the AAC scoring 78.8 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.

VCU makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Temple has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Temple scores 12.8 more points per game (78.8) than VCU gives up to opponents (66.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.5 points for the Rams. Jason Nelson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for VCU.

Matteo Picarelli averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Miller is averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for Temple.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.