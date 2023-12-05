Miles scores 25, High Point beats Western Carolina 97-71

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Duke Miles scored 25 points as High Point beat Western Carolina 97-71 on Tuesday night. Miles…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Duke Miles scored 25 points as High Point beat Western Carolina 97-71 on Tuesday night.

Miles added six assists and three steals for the Panthers (7-3). Kimani Hamilton scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Abdoulaye was 5 of 10 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Vonterius Woolbright led the Catamounts (6-2) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Tre Jackson added 17 points and two steals for Western Carolina. In addition, Colin Granger had nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

