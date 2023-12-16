Miles leads High Point against Georgia after 25-point performance

High Point Panthers (8-3) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under…

High Point Panthers (8-3) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-3)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces the Georgia Bulldogs after Duke Miles scored 25 points in High Point’s 75-62 victory against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 at home. Georgia averages 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 1-2 away from home. High Point is fifth in the Big South with 13.5 assists per game led by Miles averaging 4.4.

Georgia is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 42.4% High Point allows to opponents. High Point scores 19.2 more points per game (89.1) than Georgia allows (69.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabri Abdur-Rahim is shooting 40.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 12.8 points for Georgia.

Miles is scoring 19.5 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Panthers. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 14.9 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for High Point.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

