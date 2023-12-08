Miles’ 25 lead High Point over North Carolina A&T 75-62

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Duke Miles’ 25 points helped High Point defeat North Carolina A&T 75-62 on Friday night.…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Duke Miles’ 25 points helped High Point defeat North Carolina A&T 75-62 on Friday night.

Miles added three steals for the Panthers (8-3). Kimani Hamilton scored 22 points while going 9 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added 11 rebounds. Trae Benham went 3 of 3 from the field to finish with eight points.

Landon Glasper led the Aggies (0-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and five steals. Jeremy Robinson added 11 points for North Carolina A&T. Kyle Duke also recorded 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.