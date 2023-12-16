Miguel scores 21 as South Florida downs Loyola Chicago 77-64

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Selton Miguel scored 21 points as South Florida beat Loyola Chicago 77-64 on Saturday night. Miguel…

Miguel shot 8 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Bulls (5-4). Jayden Reid added 13 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had six rebounds. Sam Hines Jr. went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Philip Alston led the way for the Ramblers (6-5) with 27 points. Loyola Chicago also got seven points and four assists from Des Watson. Braden Norris also had six points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Loyola Chicago hosts Charleston Southern on Tuesday.

South Florida’s next game is Friday against Albany at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

