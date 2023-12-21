Miguel leads South Florida against Albany (NY) after 21-point performance

Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) at South Florida Bulls (5-4) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Florida…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-5) at South Florida Bulls (5-4)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Selton Miguel scored 21 points in South Florida’s 77-64 win over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Bulls are 4-2 in home games. South Florida scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Great Danes are 2-4 in road games. Albany (NY) has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

South Florida is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bulls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 12.6 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 37.5% for South Florida.

Sebastian Thomas is averaging 16.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

