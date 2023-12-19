CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Mielke scores 18, Southern Indiana downs St. Francis (Ill.) 79-47

The Associated Press

December 19, 2023, 10:42 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jack Mielke’s 18 points helped Southern Indiana defeat St. Francis (Ill.) 79-47 on Tuesday night.

Mielke shot 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Screaming Eagles (3-9). AJ Smith scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line, and added nine rebounds. Ryan Hall had 13 points and shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Rahmel Davis led the way for the Fighting Saints with 16 points. Tre Jones added eight points for St. Francis. Ben Faatz also had five points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

