Mielke scores 18, Southern Indiana downs St. Francis (Ill.) 79-47

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jack Mielke’s 18 points helped Southern Indiana defeat St. Francis (Ill.) 79-47 on Tuesday night.

Mielke shot 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Screaming Eagles (3-9). AJ Smith scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line, and added nine rebounds. Ryan Hall had 13 points and shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Rahmel Davis led the way for the Fighting Saints with 16 points. Tre Jones added eight points for St. Francis. Ben Faatz also had five points and eight rebounds.

