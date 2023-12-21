Middle Tennessee visits Ford and Southern Utah

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-7) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-8, 0-2 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-7) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-8, 0-2 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Dominique Ford scored 25 points in Southern Utah’s 89-88 overtime loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Thunderbirds are 2-1 on their home court. Southern Utah allows 78.5 points and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Blue Raiders are 0-1 in road games. Middle Tennessee is ninth in the CUSA scoring 63.4 points per game and is shooting 39.5%.

Southern Utah averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points lower than Southern Utah has given up to its opponents (49.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ford is averaging 15.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Thunderbirds. Zion Young is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

Jared Jones is averaging 8.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.