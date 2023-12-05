Middle Tennessee take on Missouri State in non-conference action

Missouri State Bears (6-2, 1-1 MVC) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Missouri State Bears (6-2, 1-1 MVC) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders host the Missouri State Bears in out-of-conference action.

The Blue Raiders have gone 3-3 at home. Middle Tennessee has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bears are 0-2 on the road. Missouri State ranks fourth in the MVC shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Middle Tennessee averages 65.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 68.0 Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Middle Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias King averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Jestin Porter is shooting 36.6% and averaging 10.6 points for Middle Tennessee.

Alston Mason averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Donovan Clay is averaging 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for Missouri State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.