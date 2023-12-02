Middle Tennessee plays Wofford following Jordan’s 21-point outing

Wofford Terriers (2-5) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders…

Wofford Terriers (2-5) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes on the Wofford Terriers after Jalen Jordan scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 63-59 victory against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Blue Raiders have gone 3-2 in home games. Middle Tennessee averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Terriers are 0-2 on the road. Wofford ranks fifth in the SoCon with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 4.9.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Wofford gives up. Wofford has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 45.8% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias King is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 12.4 points. Jestin Porter is shooting 36.0% and averaging 10.0 points for Middle Tennessee.

Corey Tripp is averaging 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 13.4 points for Wofford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.