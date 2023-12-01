Middle Tennessee hosts Tripp and Wofford

Wofford Terriers (2-5) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford faces the…

Wofford Terriers (2-5) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford faces the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Corey Tripp scored 20 points in Wofford’s 85-78 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Blue Raiders are 3-2 on their home court. Middle Tennessee ranks fourth in the CUSA with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jared Jones averaging 2.5.

The Terriers are 0-2 on the road. Wofford is fifth in the SoCon with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 4.9.

Middle Tennessee is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias King is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Middle Tennessee.

Tripp is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 13.4 points for Wofford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.