Michigan Wolverines face the Florida Gators

Florida Gators (7-3) vs. Michigan Wolverines (6-5, 1-1 Big Ten) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Florida Gators (7-3) vs. Michigan Wolverines (6-5, 1-1 Big Ten)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gators and the Michigan Wolverines square off at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Wolverines have a 5-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Michigan is third in the Big Ten scoring 82.2 points while shooting 49.7% from the field.

The Gators have a 7-3 record in non-conference play. Florida scores 82.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Michigan makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Florida has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 16.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 47.2% and averaging 16.5 points for the Gators. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 13.9 points for Florida.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.