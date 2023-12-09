Michigan takes on Iowa, seeks to halt 3-game skid

Michigan Wolverines (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Michigan Wolverines (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan enters the matchup against Iowa as losers of three in a row.

The Hawkeyes are 4-0 on their home court. Iowa ranks fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 38.4 rebounds. Payton Sandfort leads the Hawkeyes with 7.7 boards.

The Wolverines have gone 0-1 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iowa makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Michigan averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Iowa allows.

The Hawkeyes and Wolverines match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is shooting 59.6% and averaging 17.2 points for the Hawkeyes. Sandfort is averaging 13.7 points for Iowa.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 19.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 17.0 points for Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.