Michigan takes on Iowa on 3-game losing streak

Michigan Wolverines (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -4; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan is looking to end its three-game slide with a victory against Iowa.

The Hawkeyes have gone 4-0 at home. Iowa is second in the Big Ten scoring 85.3 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Wolverines are 0-1 in conference play. Michigan is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Olivier Nkamhoua averaging 8.4.

Iowa’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Michigan gives up. Michigan has shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The Hawkeyes and Wolverines match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is shooting 59.6% and averaging 17.2 points for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Iowa.

Dug McDaniel is shooting 47.3% and averaging 19.4 points for the Wolverines. Nkamhoua is averaging 17.0 points for Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

