Michigan State plays No. 6 Baylor

Baylor Bears (9-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (4-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Detroit; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan State Spartans take on the No. 6 Baylor Bears at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The Spartans are 4-3 in non-conference play. Michigan State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears have a 9-0 record in non-conference games. Baylor averages 91.1 points and has outscored opponents by 23.5 points per game.

Michigan State averages 72.3 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 67.6 Baylor gives up. Baylor has shot at a 52.0% clip from the field this season, 13.5 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Jaden is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Michigan State.

Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 14.9 points for the Bears. Rayj Dennis is averaging 14.2 points for Baylor.

