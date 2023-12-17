Michigan State hosts Townsend and Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at Michigan State Spartans (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 7…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at Michigan State Spartans (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the Michigan State Spartans after Trey Townsend scored 22 points in Oakland’s 77-63 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Spartans are 4-2 in home games. Michigan State is third in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.7 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Golden Grizzlies are 3-2 on the road. Oakland has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Michigan State scores 73.9 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 71.5 Oakland allows. Oakland scores 8.1 more points per game (72.8) than Michigan State gives up (64.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is shooting 48.4% and averaging 20.8 points for the Spartans. Tre Holloman is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Michigan State.

Jack Gohlke averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Townsend is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Oakland.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.