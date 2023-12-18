Michigan State faces Oakland following Walker’s 25-point outing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at Michigan State Spartans (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 7…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at Michigan State Spartans (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -16.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State plays the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Tyson Walker scored 25 points in Michigan State’s 88-64 victory against the Baylor Bears.

The Spartans have gone 4-2 in home games. Michigan State ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Mady Sissoko averaging 3.9.

The Golden Grizzlies are 3-2 on the road. Oakland is 3-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Michigan State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Michigan State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 20.8 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. A.J Hoggard is shooting 39.4% and averaging 10.7 points for Michigan State.

Jack Gohlke is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 12.5 points. Trey Townsend is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Oakland.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.