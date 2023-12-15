Michigan State faces No. 6 Baylor

Baylor Bears (9-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (4-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Detroit; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan…

Detroit; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan State Spartans take on the No. 6 Baylor Bears in Detroit, Michigan.

The Spartans have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Michigan State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 9-0 in non-conference play. Baylor averages 91.1 points while outscoring opponents by 23.5 points per game.

Michigan State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Baylor allows. Baylor scores 26.3 more points per game (91.1) than Michigan State allows (64.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Jaden is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Michigan State.

Ja’Kobe Walter averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Rayj Dennis is averaging 14.2 points and 6.6 assists for Baylor.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

