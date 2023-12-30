Michigan State faces Indiana State following Akins’ 22-point showing

Indiana State Sycamores (11-1, 2-0 MVC) at Michigan State Spartans (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Indiana State Sycamores (11-1, 2-0 MVC) at Michigan State Spartans (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -9; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State faces the Indiana State Sycamores after Jaden scored 22 points in Michigan State’s 99-55 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Spartans have gone 6-2 at home. Michigan State is fourth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.7 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Sycamores are 2-1 on the road. Indiana State averages 88.2 points while outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game.

Michigan State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Indiana State gives up. Indiana State has shot at a 52.4% clip from the field this season, 14.5 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is averaging 19.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Spartans. A.J Hoggard is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Isaiah Swope averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Robbie Avila is averaging 16.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Sycamores: 10-0, averaging 88.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

