Michigan plays Eastern Michigan on home slide

Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) at Michigan Wolverines (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan looks to end its three-game home losing streak with a win over Eastern Michigan.

The Wolverines are 2-2 in home games. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Olivier Nkamhoua averaging 8.0.

The Eagles are 2-2 in road games. Eastern Michigan is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Michigan scores 82.1 points, 8.7 more per game than the 73.4 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 66.9 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 76.9 Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wolverines. Terrance Williams II is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Michigan.

Tyson Acuff is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Yusuf Jihad is averaging 9.2 points and 3.1 rebounds for Eastern Michigan.

