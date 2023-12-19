Michigan faces Florida

Florida Gators (7-3) vs. Michigan Wolverines (6-5, 1-1 Big Ten) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Gators (7-3) vs. Michigan Wolverines (6-5, 1-1 Big Ten)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -3.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan Wolverines take on the Florida Gators at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Wolverines are 5-4 in non-conference play. Michigan averages 82.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Gators have a 7-3 record in non-conference play. Florida ranks sixth in college basketball with 44.5 rebounds per game. Tyrese Samuel leads the Gators with 8.2.

Michigan makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Florida averages 6.4 more points per game (82.3) than Michigan allows (75.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is averaging 17.9 points and five assists for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Walter Clayton Jr. averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Samuel is averaging 13.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for Florida.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.