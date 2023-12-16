Michigan faces Eastern Michigan on home slide

Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) at Michigan Wolverines (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) at Michigan Wolverines (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -23.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan takes on Eastern Michigan looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Wolverines have gone 2-2 at home. Michigan ranks seventh in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 37.6 rebounds. Olivier Nkamhoua paces the Wolverines with 7.1 boards.

The Eagles are 2-2 on the road. Eastern Michigan ranks ninth in the MAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Ellerbe averaging 3.9.

Michigan averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wolverines. Nkamhoua is averaging 16.5 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 55.5% for Michigan.

Tyson Acuff is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Yusuf Jihad is averaging 9.2 points for Eastern Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.