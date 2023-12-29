NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Miami (Ohio) secures 119-69…

Miami (Ohio) secures 119-69 win over Wilberforce

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 9:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Evan Ipsaro’s 17 points helped Miami (Ohio) defeat Wilberforce 119-69 on Friday night.

Ipsaro shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the RedHawks (6-6). Jackson Kotecki scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 4 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line, and added five rebounds. Eian Elmer, Jaquel Morris and Bradley Dean added 12 points apiece.

Cali Davis led the Bulldogs in scoring, finishing with 21 points and three steals. Josiah Mobley added 19 points for Wilberforce. Jamir Hymes also recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up