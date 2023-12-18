Miami (OH) visits Wright State after Calvin’s 34-point outing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at Wright State Raiders (4-6, 1-0 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at Wright State Raiders (4-6, 1-0 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trey Calvin scored 34 points in Wright State’s 91-84 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Raiders have gone 2-2 at home. Wright State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The RedHawks are 1-4 on the road. Miami (OH) ranks second in the MAC shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

Wright State averages 81.6 points, 11.7 more per game than the 69.9 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH)’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (48.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Calvin is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Raiders. Tanner Holden is averaging 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 49.5% for Wright State.

Darweshi Hunter is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 13.7 points. Evan Ipsaro is averaging 8.3 points for Miami (OH).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

