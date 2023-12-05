Miami (OH) visits Thornton and Ohio State

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) at Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) at Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Bruce Thornton scored 26 points in Ohio State’s 84-74 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Buckeyes have gone 5-1 at home. Ohio State is seventh in the Big Ten in rebounding with 35.0 rebounds. Felix Okpara leads the Buckeyes with 6.5 boards.

The RedHawks have gone 1-2 away from home. Miami (OH) has a 0-2 record against teams above .500.

Ohio State averages 80.5 points, 13.9 more per game than the 66.6 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) scores 5.9 more points per game (71.7) than Ohio State allows (65.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 14 points. Thornton is shooting 47.9% and averaging 19.3 points for Ohio State.

Darweshi Hunter is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the RedHawks. Evan Ipsaro is averaging 9.1 points for Miami (OH).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.