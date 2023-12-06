Miami (OH) visits Ohio State following Thornton’s 26-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) at Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) at Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -23; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State faces the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Bruce Thornton scored 26 points in Ohio State’s 84-74 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Buckeyes are 5-1 on their home court. Ohio State ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Felix Okpara averaging 4.9.

The RedHawks have gone 1-2 away from home. Miami (OH) averages 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Ohio State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is scoring 19.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Buckeyes. Roddy Gayle Jr. is averaging 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 56.6% for Ohio State.

Darweshi Hunter averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Evan Ipsaro is averaging 9.1 points for Miami (OH).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

