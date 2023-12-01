Miami (OH) visits Marshall after Anochili-Killen’s 22-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 22 points in Marshall’s 118-82 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Thundering Herd have gone 1-0 at home. Marshall allows 81.2 points and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

The RedHawks have gone 0-2 away from home. Miami (OH) is third in the MAC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Darweshi Hunter averaging 4.8.

Marshall scores 74.0 points, 8.7 more per game than the 65.3 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 70.5 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 81.2 Marshall allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevon Voyles is shooting 39.0% and averaging 14.8 points for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 10.2 points for Marshall.

Hunter is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the RedHawks. Jaquel Morris is averaging 8.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for Miami (OH).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

