Miami (OH) RedHawks face the Vermont Catamounts on 3-game slide

Vermont Catamounts (9-4) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6)

Oxford, Ohio; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) looks to end its three-game losing streak when the RedHawks play Vermont.

The RedHawks are 3-1 in home games. Miami (OH) is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Catamounts are 2-2 on the road. Vermont is seventh in the America East with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Sam Alamutu averaging 1.7.

Miami (OH) scores 70.9 points, 6.7 more per game than the 64.2 Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Miami (OH) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darweshi Hunter is shooting 40.6% and averaging 13.2 points for the RedHawks. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Miami (OH).

Aaron Deloney is averaging 9.5 points for the Catamounts. TJ Long is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

