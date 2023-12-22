Miami (OH) puts home win streak on the line against Vermont

Vermont Catamounts (9-4) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) Oxford, Ohio; Friday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -6.5; over/under…

Vermont Catamounts (9-4) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6)

Oxford, Ohio; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts Vermont aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The RedHawks have gone 3-1 at home. Miami (OH) has a 0-4 record against teams over .500.

The Catamounts are 2-2 in road games. Vermont is the best team in the America East giving up only 64.2 points per game while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

Miami (OH) averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darweshi Hunter is shooting 40.6% and averaging 13.2 points for the RedHawks. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 7.9 points for Miami (OH).

Shamir Bogues is averaging 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Catamounts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

