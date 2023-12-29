Miami (FL) plays North Florida following Poplar’s 24-point game

North Florida Ospreys (7-7) at Miami Hurricanes (9-2, 1-0 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Florida Ospreys (7-7) at Miami Hurricanes (9-2, 1-0 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -22; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Wooga Poplar scored 24 points in Miami (FL)’s 97-59 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Hurricanes have gone 7-0 in home games. Miami (FL) scores 83.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Ospreys are 1-5 in road games. North Florida is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Miami (FL) averages 83.7 points, 9.9 more per game than the 73.8 North Florida allows. North Florida scores 7.3 more points per game (78.4) than Miami (FL) gives up to opponents (71.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Poplar is averaging 17.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Hurricanes.

Chaz Lanier is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Ospreys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.