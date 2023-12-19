Merrimack plays Cincinnati on 3-game road skid

Merrimack Warriors (5-6) at Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -18.5; over/under is 140.5…

Merrimack Warriors (5-6) at Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -18.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hits the road against Cincinnati looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Bearcats are 7-0 in home games. Cincinnati ranks second in the Big 12 with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 3.5.

The Warriors are 1-5 on the road. Merrimack allows 72.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Cincinnati scores 84.3 points, 11.8 more per game than the 72.5 Merrimack gives up. Merrimack averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Cincinnati allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Fredrick averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc. Lakhin is shooting 53.9% and averaging 13.6 points for Cincinnati.

Devon Savage is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 11 points and 1.5 steals. Jordan Derkack is averaging 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

