Mercer defeats Talladega 74-50

Mercer defeats Talladega 74-50

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 4:32 PM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalyn McCreary scored 24 points to help Mercer defeat Talladega 74-50 on Friday.

McCreary was 8 of 11 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free throw line for the Bears (7-6). Robby Carmody scored 10 points and added three steals. Jake Davis had eight points and was 3 of 5 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Tornadoes were led by JaVonni Bickham, who recorded 10 points. D’Andre Boyd added eight points for Talladega. In addition, Lamont Sams finished with six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
