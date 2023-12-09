Mercer defeats Georgia State 64-60

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jake Davis had 26 points and Mercer edged Georgia State, 64-60 on Saturday. The Bears held…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jake Davis had 26 points and Mercer edged Georgia State, 64-60 on Saturday.

The Bears held Georgia State scoreless over the final 4:32 to preserve the victory.

Davis also contributed eight rebounds for the Bears (3-6). Amanze Ngumezi scored 13 points while finishing 5 of 9 from the floor and hitting two free throws with 16 seconds left to set the final margin. Alex Holt shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Lucas Taylor led the way for the Panthers (4-5) with 15 points and two steals. Leslie Nkereuwem added 11 points for Georgia State. Brenden Tucker also had eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Mercer hosts FGCU and Georgia State plays BYU on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.