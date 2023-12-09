Mercer Bears face the Georgia State Panthers on 3-game skid

Georgia State Panthers (4-4) at Mercer Bears (2-6) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1; over/under…

Georgia State Panthers (4-4) at Mercer Bears (2-6)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer aims to break its three-game losing streak when the Bears take on Georgia State.

The Bears are 0-2 in home games. Mercer allows 74.8 points and has been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

The Panthers are 2-3 on the road. Georgia State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Mercer averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 79.0 points per game, 4.2 more than the 74.8 Mercer allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn McCreary is shooting 47.7% and averaging 13.4 points for the Bears. Jake Davis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Mercer.

Toneari Lane is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13.3 points. Lucas Taylor is averaging 14 points for Georgia State.

