Mercer Bears face the Georgia State Panthers on 3-game losing streak

Georgia State Panthers (4-4) at Mercer Bears (2-6)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer enters the matchup with Georgia State after losing three games in a row.

The Bears have gone 0-2 in home games. Mercer is 0-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers are 2-3 on the road. Georgia State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt allowing 75.8 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

Mercer is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State averages 79.0 points per game, 4.2 more than the 74.8 Mercer allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn McCreary is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Bears. Robby Carmody is averaging 10.5 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 51.9% for Mercer.

Toneari Lane averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Lucas Taylor is averaging 14 points for Georgia State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

