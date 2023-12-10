Memphis visits No. 21 Texas A&M following Jones’ 23-point performance

Memphis Tigers (6-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) College Station, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7.5;…

Memphis Tigers (6-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-2)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies after David Jones scored 23 points in Memphis’ 85-80 overtime win over the VCU Rams.

The Aggies have gone 3-0 at home. Texas A&M is fifth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 67.7 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Tigers are 2-1 on the road. Memphis is fourth in the AAC scoring 79.5 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

Texas A&M’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Memphis allows. Memphis averages 11.8 more points per game (79.5) than Texas A&M gives up (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 39.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Aggies. Hayden Hefner is averaging 8.3 points for Texas A&M.

Jones is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 12.0 points and 3.5 rebounds for Memphis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

