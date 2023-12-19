Meechie Johnson scores 20 points, South Carolina improves to 10-1 with 72-62 victory over Winthrop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson scored 20 points to lead South Carolina to a 72-62 victory over Winthrop on…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson scored 20 points to lead South Carolina to a 72-62 victory over Winthrop on Tuesday night.

South Carolina has won three straight since its 72-67 loss to then-No. 24 Clemson. The Gamecocks improved to 6-0 at home and are 10-1 for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Ta’Lon Cooper added 13 points and Myles Stute had 10 for the Gamecocks, who shot 40% (27 of 68) from the floor and made all 12 of their free throws. Stute made two of their six 3-pointers.

Kelton Talford made 10 of 11 free throws and scored 20 points to lead Winthrop (8-5). K.J. Doucet made three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Alex Timmerman chipped in 13 points.

Doucet and Sin’Cere McMahon each made a 3-pointer in a 13-5 surge that pulled Winthrop to 55-53 with 7:20 to play. The Gamecocks scored the next six points and the Eagles didn’t get closer.

Johnson scored 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting to help South Carolina build a 33-28 halftime lead. Talford scored 10 first-half points and Doucet had eight for the Eagles.

